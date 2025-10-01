Nicole Kidman 'hurt and betrayed' by estranged husband Keith Urban

Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman reportedly tried her best to save her 19-year marriage with estranged husband, country singer Keith Urban, before filing for divorce.

As reported by foreign media, Nicole Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce from her second husband, Keith Urban, 57, on Tuesday, September 30, after two decades of togetherness, took the difficult decision after she felt ‘betrayed and hurt’ by the country singer, who has ‘already moved on’ from their marriage.

“Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed,” a source close to the ‘Practical Magic’ star told the publication. “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.”

Notably, the development came a day after insiders confirmed that Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’.

She filed for divorce on September 30, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, and listed the ‘date of filing’ as their date of separation. As for the custody of their daughters, she has asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of the girls, while co-parenting with Urban.

For the unversed, Kidman was previously married to Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30.