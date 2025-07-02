Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s marriage in trouble?

Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman and Country singer Keith Urban have sparked rumours regarding trouble in their 19-year marriage, after his recent reaction to a question about his wife.

For the unversed, Keith Urban abruptly ended his latest virtual interview on a radio show after the host asked him a ‘deeply personal question’ about his wife’s on-screen love scenes with younger men, like Zac Efron, buzzing rumour mills with the speculations of their marriage crisis.

According to a foreign publication, the ‘Messed Up As Me’ singer is not comfortable with his wife’s raunchy scenes in recent projects, including ‘A Family Affair’ and ‘Babygirl’.

“Keith is clearly not happy about what Nicole is doing, and his very visible anger on that Zoom call has sent talk into overdrive,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “The couple is at a breaking point unless Nicole gives up sex scenes. They clearly send him mad with jealousy.”

The insider also divulged that Urban is insecure about his looks, and spends a fortune on his beauty treatments every week to ‘look fantastic’ and keep up with his wife.

“Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he’s a real peacock. He’s religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon. He sees the same doctors as Nicole,” the tipster detailed. “He looks very natural, but it’s no secret he’s been getting things like Botox and different injectables.”

Notably, Nicole Kidman, who was previously married to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise for over a decade, tied the knot with Keith Urban in June 2006, after dating him for a year. The couple shares two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

