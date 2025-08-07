web analytics
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s two ‘big rules’ for daughters revealed

Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two key rules for their teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Hollywood diva Nicole Kidman, who shares two daughters with her second husband, Country music star Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, has imposed two rules on them for entering the industry, reveals the firstborn of the ‘Babygirl’ actor.

Nicole Kidman – News and Updates

In her recent interview, the budding model, who made her runway debut last October, walking for Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer collection, and recently appeared at Paris Fashion Week, revealed the first rule was that she ‘cannot explore any kind of fashion work’ before turning 16.

“And the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated,” the star kid continued to share. “But I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset.”

Also Read: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban make big move amid rumours of troubled marriage

It is pertinent to mention here that Kidman is also the mother of two elder kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30, whom she adopted during her first marriage with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

