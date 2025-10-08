Nicole Kidman admits being 'nervous' after second divorce
- Oct 08, 2025 -
Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman admitted that she was ‘nervous’ before stepping out at the Paris Fashion Week for her first public appearance with daughters since filing for divorce from her second husband, country singer Keith Urban, last week.
For the unversed, Nicole Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Keith Urban, 57, on September 30, a day after insiders confirmed that the couple have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’, stepped out with their two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, on Monday, to attend Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Paris Fashion Week.
Although she absolutely stole the show with her post-divorce look at the fashion week, the Oscar-winner has now confessed to anxiety before a public appearance after her second divorce.
“I’m just very nervous, actually,” Kidman admitted in the BTS video, before the new ambassador of French fashion house added, “I have my daughters coming with me. But I’m very excited for Matthieu [Blazy] because this is a big moment for him.”
Notably, Blazy has been appointed as the new creative director of the luxury brand. “To be able to celebrate him with his first show with Chanel, and the beginning of an incredible journey together, it’s exciting, right?” she added.
It is worth noting here that Kidman, who also shares two adopted kids, daughter Isabella, 33, and son Connor, 30, from her 11-year-long first marriage with Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, asked to be the ‘primary residential parent’ of her younger girls in her last week’s divorce filing, while co-parenting them with Urban.
Moreover, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage.