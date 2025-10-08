Nicole Kidman admits being 'nervous' after second divorce

Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman admitted that she was ‘nervous’ before stepping out at the Paris Fashion Week for her first public appearance with daughters since filing for divorce from her second husband, country singer Keith Urban, last week.

For the unversed, Nicole Kidman, 58, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Keith Urban, 57, on September 30, a day after insiders confirmed that the couple have been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’, stepped out with their two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, on Monday, to attend Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Paris Fashion Week.