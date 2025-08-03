web analytics
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Nicole Kidman describes ‘Practical Magic 2’ costar Joey King in one word

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has showered praise on her co-star Joey King as they work on ‘Practical Magic 2’.

Filming on the follow-up film of the 1998 hit ‘Practical Magic’ began last month, with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock returning as Gillian and Sally Owens.

‘Practical Magic 2’ is based on Alice Hoffman’s novel ‘The Book of Magic’ (2021), a sequel to her original book ‘Practical Magic’ (1995).

Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original film, returned to pen the screenplay for the upcoming sequel.

Emmy and Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier is serving as the director of the film.

Scheduled to arrive in theatres in September 2026, the film’s cast also includes Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Maisie Williams, and Lee Pace.

‘The Kissing Booth’ star is playing the daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character in the sequel.

While the original film saw Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock battle a curse that dooms the men they fall in love with, plot details for ‘Practical Magic 2’ remain under wraps.

As production on the hotly anticipated film continues, Kidman has shared some insights into her time on the sets.

“We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film, and they’ve been incredibly supportive in making this — going back and then expanding it,” the Hollywood actor said.

Nicole Kidman showered praise on Joey King, with whom she recently worked on ‘A Family Affair.’

“And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I’ve worked with before and who’s just lovely,” the Hollywood actor added.

