Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock begin filming for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have begun filming for the much-buzzed sequel of their cult classic ‘Practical Magic’, after 27 years.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are officially back on the sets together, to cast a spell as Gillian and Sally Owens once again, in the follow-up film of the 1998 hit ‘Practical Magic’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the ‘Baby Girl’ actor shared a behind-the-scenes video with Bullock from the first day of filming, as the beloved Owen sisters shared a hug on the set. “The witches are back ✨ Owens sisters’ first day on set,” she wrote in the caption of the video post, with the hashtag ‘Practical Magic’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Besides the OG leads as the pair of witches, actors Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also return in the sequel to reprise their roles of Frances ‘Franny’ Owens and Bridget ‘Jet’ Owens respectively, whereas, Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Maisie Williams, and Lee Pace have joined the ensemble cast, to play pivotal characters in the fantasy flick.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s novel ‘The Book of Magic’ (2021), a sequel to her original book ‘Practical Magic’ (1995), the screenplay for the follow-up is written by the original writer, Akiva Goldsman, while Emmy and Oscar-winner Susanne Bier has replaced Griffin Dunne to helm the direction.

‘Practical Magic 2’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres in September 2026.

Also Read: Prague man loses his home to marry Sandra Bullock