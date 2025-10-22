Nicole Kidman’s daughter shares peek into her mom’s life amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman is smiling through the storm in sweet photos shared by daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, amid her divorce with longtime husband, Keith Urban.

On Monday, October 20, the 17-year-old shared a carousel of heartwarming images from their trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

One of the slides of Sunday’s post featured a candid photo of Nicole, where the Bewitched actor could be seen smiling at the camera.

The Babygirl actor appeared in high spirits as she wore a white shirt with a beige trench coat which she styled with a high hair bun.

Other shots in the post showed glimpses into her visit to the Arc de Triumphe and the Miu Miu Spring/Summer show with her cousin Lucia Hawley, 27.

Sunday also shared behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for Dior’s runway show, held on October 1.

She looked stunning in an elegant grey blouse adorned with a bow, black flared pants and matching flats. “pfw film,” she wrote in the caption.

Sunday’s sweet glimpse into the Nine Perfect Strangers alum’s life came after she filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, citing “irreconcilable differences” differences.

Nicole Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise, shares another daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 14 with the country singer.