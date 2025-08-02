Nicole Kidman’s Instagram story leaves Rachel Zegler in shock

Nicole Kidman recently took to social media to applaud Rachel Zegler’s performance in the West End revival of Evita, leaving the young actress visibly moved.

The Oscar-winning star shared an Instagram Story praising the production and Zegler’s portrayal of Eva Peron, Argentina’s iconic first lady.

Rachel Zegler, 24, has taken centre stage in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production at The London Palladium, which began its run on 14 June 2025.

The show is set for a three-month engagement and has already earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Nicole Kidman’s IG story about Evita Musical pic.twitter.com/EILarbwCWc — Polly (@pollygarcia0915) August 2, 2025



Nicole Kidman, who previously worked alongside Zegler in Netflix’s animated film Spellbound, offered heartfelt support for her co-star.

In the 2024 film, Kidman and Zegler voiced a royal mother-daughter pair from the kingdom of Lumbria, deepening their off-screen bond.

Following Kidman’s story, Zegler expressed her gratitude by re-sharing the post, clearly touched by the gesture.

The warm exchange between the two actresses highlights the close friendship they’ve developed through their collaborations.

Nicole Kidman has continued to show public support for rising talents, and her praise for Rachel Zegler adds to the momentum surrounding the young star’s career.

Aside from Evita and Spellbound, Zegler is also known for starring in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, a project that received mixed responses due to its casting and creative direction.

Despite the controversy, Rachel Zegler’s performance in Evita has cemented her reputation in musical theatre, and Nicole Kidman’s public endorsement only reinforces her rising profile in the entertainment world.

