Over 1.6 million patients received free treatment at NICVD Karachi in 2025

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has released its annual performance report for 2025, highlighting historic achievements in the provision of free and advanced cardiac care.

According to the report, during 2025 NICVD Karachi provided completely free treatment to more than 1.6 million patients from across the country, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest centre offering free cardiac surgeries and primary angioplasty services.

The data shows that in 2025, NICVD Karachi performed 9,205 primary angioplasties, 6,442 early invasive and elective angioplasties, and over 18,757 angiographies.

In addition, 3,149 paediatric catheterisations and interventions were carried out, along with 285 percutaneous transvenous mitral commissurotomy (PTMC) procedures.

During the year, 41 transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedures were also performed. Each TAVI procedure costs approximately Rs 4 million, but these complex interventions were conducted entirely free of charge with the support of the Government of Sindh.

The institute also carried out 1,567 adult open-heart surgeries and 1,231 paediatric open-heart surgeries. Moreover, 66 stroke patients underwent timely procedures that saved them from lifelong disability.

During the same period, 964 temporary pacemakers (TPM) and 1,167 permanent pacemakers (PPM) were implanted.

Under diagnostic and outpatient services, 88,484 echocardiography tests were conducted, 445,209 adult and paediatric OPD visits were recorded, and 54,131 patients were admitted for treatment.

The report further states that 158,266 patients from other provinces received free treatment at NICVD Karachi in 2025.

Commenting on the achievement, Executive Director NICVD Professor Tahir Saghir said that the institution’s exceptional performance was made possible due to the continuous and unwavering support of the Sindh government.

He stated that NICVD is providing surgeries, angioplasties, electrophysiology treatments, stroke management and advanced diagnostic services free of cost to patients from across Pakistan.

He further added that, in view of the growing number of patients, a new OPD block has recently been inaugurated. “NICVD remains committed to ensuring that no patient is deprived of quality cardiac care due to financial constraints,” he said.