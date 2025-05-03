NICVD to treat Pakistani siblings forcefully returned from India

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi has taken complete ownership to treat two Pakistani children, Abdullah (9) and Mansa (7), who were forcefully returned from India before getting medical treatment, suffering from congenital heart disease.



In this case, NICVD interfered and offered free heart surgery for Pakistani siblings.

As soon as both arrived in Pakistan, a high-level medical board was formed by NICVD, including pediatric cardiac specialists, anesthesiologists, and imaging experts, to evaluate the children’s condition.

After a detailed assessment, the board made sure that both Abdullah and Mansa could safely have free heart surgery at NICVD Karachi, without the need for further treatment abroad.

NICVD’s senior medical team briefed the children’s father in detail regarding the surgical procedures, recovery process, and expected results.

He demonstrated his gratitude over the arrangements and stated that the NICVD had given a new flash of hope after they exited India. He was convinced of the hospital’s expertise.

Presently, the children’s father is having additional consultations from the specialists in Rawalpindi at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) for a second opinion.

Upon the completion of consultations, the surgeries will be arranged at the NICVD Karachi.

NICVD will collaborate with the Sindh Government to perform both free heart surgeries, ensuring that financial restrictions do not delay access to world-class cardiac care.

The institute remains committed to its mission: “No cardiac patient in Pakistan should be underprivileged of treatment.”

Earlier, under the immediate directives of Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, Pakistani children who were recently deported from India without receiving medical treatment have been admitted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC).

These children were transported directly from the airport to the AFIC hospital, where they are now receiving the medical care, they were previously denied.