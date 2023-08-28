Nida Firdous predicts ‘Tamasha 2’ winner

Actor and evicted contestant of ‘Tamasha’ season 2, Nida Firdous Khan named the participant she believes can pick the winner title of the show.

In her recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Nida Firdous was asked about the most positive contestant on the reality show ‘Tamasha’, to which she replied that there are none at the moment.

She said, “I found Omar [Shahzad] a little positive earlier, but yesterday the way he fought with Neha [Khan] and mimicked her, I did not expect that of him.”

Moreover, when asked whom she thinks can win this season, Khan mentioned that Faizan Sheikh and Junaid Niazi have the potential. “One has to be manipulative. Faizan understands the game and handles matters very smartly. He knows what he is doing and playing smart,” detailed the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ actor.

‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started earlier this month with 14 contestants.

Actor Nida Firdous was the first one to get eliminated, followed by Zainab Reza, Adnan Hussain and Amber Khan, while, Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Rana Asif, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Michelle Mumtaz, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are currently in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

