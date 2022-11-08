Nida Khan stuns social media with latest pictures

The latest picture gallery posted by showbiz starlet Nida Khan is going viral across social media platforms.
The ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ actor took to her account of the photo and video sharing application in the late hours of Tuesday and posted the latest clicks of herself on the feed. “It doesn’t matter where u were planted or in which way you grow, all that matters is you bloom,” Khan wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
The sunkissed snaps see Nida Khan catch the golden-hour glow as she posed on the balcony of what looks like the shoot location of her next project.
The celebrity was dressed in a pair of black pants, paired with a brown animal print top. She carried a matching sling bag and wore tinted face makeup for the look.
View this post on Instagram
The viral photo post was showered with love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and compliments for the showbiz celeb.
Have a look at some of the comments on the post.
- Fabulous ❤️
- So pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
- 😍😍 gorgeous
- just love u in serial dressing sense,style, argument,just love really
- Beautiful sunshine
Nida Khan has quite a fan following on social media platforms, where she posts pictures and clips of her personal and professional work for her admirers.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, she is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’. The drama, written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Aabis Raza, is headlined by A-list actors Sami Khan, Neelam Muneer and Shuja Asad.
Also read: Nida Khan’s pictures with Sami Khan go viral
The ensemble supporting cast also includes Saba Faisal, Javed Shaikh, Hasan Niazi, Urooj Fatima, Gul-e-Rana, Sabahat Bukhari and Aliya Ali among others.
The play airs prime time every Monday on ARY Digital.