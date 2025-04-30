Nigeria appoints new commander after renewed militant attack

ABUJA, April 30, 2025: Nigeria has appointed a new commander for its fight against insurgency in the northeast after renewed attacks in the last four months that have killed several civilians and soldiers in the region.

The military appointed Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar as its 15th commander in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the northeast, Reuben Kovangiya, spokesperson for the operation, said in a statement.

Abubakar’s previous roles include deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence College and commander of a major security operation in north-central Nigeria.

Boko Haram and its splinter rival, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have increased attacks in recent weeks in northeast Nigeria. These incidents have raised fears of a major comeback by the militants, whose tactics now include armed drones and explosive devices planted on major roads, security experts said.

On Tuesday, ISWAP claimed responsibility for an attack on Borno state that killed at least 26 people, the group said in a statement on Telegram.

The insurgents have been battling security forces for over 15 years in the northeast and often use improvised explosive devices to attack civilians and security forces.

The army did not link the new appointment to a surge in attacks.

“It is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities, almost on a daily basis without confrontation, signalled that Borno State is losing ground,” Borno state governor Babagana Zulum told security chiefs this month.