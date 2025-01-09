Nigerian designer makes 26-foot sandal

In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record, a British-Nigerian fashion designer made a huge sandal that is 26 feet, 8.8 inches long and 10 feet, 4.2 inches wide.

Liz Sanya completed her shoe on January 4 after spending 72 hours creating the enormous clog-style sandal at Pixel Park in Lekki, Lagos.

As the biggest sandal in the world, Sanya’s completed clog has been submitted to Guinness World Records.

A group of craftspeople from Municipio De Sahauyo, Mexico, currently hold the record after they produced a traditional sandal that is 10 feet, 1.65 inches wide and 24 feet, 5.31 inches long.