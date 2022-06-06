Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Nigerian singer pays tearful tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

test

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy remembered late Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala with a heartfelt tribute during a show.

Burna Boy broke down in tears on stage during his show while remembering Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead last month. A video circulating on social media sees the artist mention Sidhu’s name on the mic and got emotional.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sikhexpo.com ✪ (@sikhexpo)

Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu hid his face with his arm as he got teary-eyed. Later, the singer went on to perform Moose Wala’s signature step as he hit his thigh and raise a finger upwards.

Burna wiped off his tears and continued with the performance as he moved around the stage being cheered by the audience.

It is pertinent to mention that Burna had earlier dedicated a Twitter post to Moose Wala, a day after his death. Sharing a picture of the musician, he wrote: “Legends never Die. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real.”

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.