Nigerian singer pays tearful tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Popular Nigerian singer Burna Boy remembered late Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala with a heartfelt tribute during a show.

Burna Boy broke down in tears on stage during his show while remembering Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead last month. A video circulating on social media sees the artist mention Sidhu’s name on the mic and got emotional.

Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu hid his face with his arm as he got teary-eyed. Later, the singer went on to perform Moose Wala’s signature step as he hit his thigh and raise a finger upwards.

Burna wiped off his tears and continued with the performance as he moved around the stage being cheered by the audience.

It is pertinent to mention that Burna had earlier dedicated a Twitter post to Moose Wala, a day after his death. Sharing a picture of the musician, he wrote: “Legends never Die. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real.”

Legends never Die. 💔. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real. pic.twitter.com/0j6silx0gW — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 30, 2022

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

