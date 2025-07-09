Nigerians face new US visa restrictions with three-month limit

Nigerians seeking to travel to the United States on non-immigrant visas will now receive single-entry three-month permits, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said, rolling back the up to five-year, multiple-entry visas they enjoyed previously.

“We wish to underscore that as is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity,” the statement on the embassy’s website said.

A Nigerian foreign ministry official told local media that Nigeria has no such visa policy towards U.S. citizens.

In June, the Trump administration added Nigeria to a list of 36 countries that could face travel restrictions if they failed to address various security and diplomatic concerns within two months.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar did not respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria received nearly one-fifth of the non-immigrant visas issued by the U.S. government in 2024 in Africa, according to the State Department, and is second only to South Africa on the list of such visas issued for that fiscal year.