‘Night Always Comes’ Review: This Vanessa Kirby Thriller Demands Your Attention

Vanessa Kirby delivers a tour-de-force performance in Night Always Comes, a relentless, heart-wrenching thriller now streaming on Netflix. This isn’t just another role for Kirby—it’s a brutal showcase of her raw talent, cementing her as one of Hollywood’s most commanding actors.

Following her Oscar-nominated turn in Pieces of a Woman and her magnetic presence in blockbusters like Mission: Impossible and Napoleon, Kirby proves again in Night Always Comes that she can dominate both indie gems and big-budget spectacles. Directed by Benjamin Caron and adapted from Willy Vlautin’s acclaimed novel, this film is a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven stories.

Should You Stream Night Always Comes with Vanessa Kirby?

The Plot: The film opens with a haunting image: Vanessa Kirby as Lynette, bloodied and standing before a dilapidated house with a “for sale” sign, looking like a broken angel. Flashing back 24 hours, we’re thrust into Lynette’s gritty world in Portland, Oregon—a city strangled by gentrification. Drowning in debt, Lynette lives with her unreliable mother, Doreen (Jennifer Jason Leigh), and her brother Kenny (Zack Gottsagen), who has special needs. She’s on the verge of buying their rundown home to keep her family together, but when Doreen blows the $25,000 down payment on a new car, Lynette’s plans implode. With just 12 hours to raise the cash, Lynette dives into Portland’s seedy underbelly, navigating a gauntlet of shady characters—played by a stellar cast including Randall Park, Julia Fox, Michael Kelly, and Eli Roth. It’s a high-stakes, nerve-shredding race against time.

What’s It Like? Think Good Time’s frenetic energy fused with the desperate stakes of Hell or High Water. Night Always Comes is a raw, unflinching look at survival in a world that chews up the vulnerable.

Standout Performance: Vanessa Kirby is a revelation, channeling a ferocious blend of desperation and resilience. Her portrayal of Lynette rivals the intensity of Cate Blanchett or Angelina Jolie at their peak. The supporting cast—Leigh’s infuriatingly oblivious Doreen and Gottsagen’s heartfelt Kenny—amplifies Kirby’s brilliance.

Memorable Line: “I did what I did to get by.” Lynette’s mantra cuts deep, encapsulating her brutal fight for survival.

Content Warning: The film hints at sexual violence but keeps it off-screen, focusing instead on psychological and emotional intensity.

Why Night Always Comes with Vanessa Kirby Hits Hard

Beyond Kirby’s powerhouse performance, Night Always Comes is a scathing critique of a broken system. Lynette’s not just battling her mother’s betrayal or her traumatic past—she’s fighting a society that thrives on exploitation. Every step she takes is a transaction, every moment a reminder of late-stage capitalism’s cruelty. Director Caron masterfully blends literary depth with genre thrills, crafting a narrative that’s both a personal tragedy and a societal gut-punch. The film’s pacing is relentless, its tension suffocating, yet it never loses sight of hope amidst the heartbreak.

Our Verdict: Night Always Comes is a gripping, unforgettable thriller that showcases Vanessa Kirby at her absolute best. This is not a film you watch passively—it grabs you by the throat and doesn’t let go. STREAM IT on Netflix now for a masterclass in acting and storytelling.