Monday, August 25, 2025
Vanessa Kirby’s new thriller flick becomes a global hit on Netflix

After making a smashing Marvel debut last month, British actor Vanessa Kirby returns to the screens with her new self-produced mystery thriller, ‘Night Always Comes’, which premiered on Netflix this month, becoming an instant hit on the streaming platform.

Oscar-nominee Vanessa Kirby leads the crime thriller ‘Night Always Comes’, helmed by Benjamin Caron, from Sarah Conradt’s script, based on Willy Vlautin’s same-titled novel. She plays Lynette, who does multiple jobs, to save her childhood home in Portland for her family, including her mother Doreen and elder brother Kenny, who has Down Syndrome.

Ever since the title was released on the streaming giant on August 15, it has managed to rake up 11.3 million views and 20.8 million view hours within two days, to get the second spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for the week ending on August 17, only below the animated smash hit, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’. Following ‘Night Always Comes’ are ‘My Oxford Year’, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, ‘Home’, ‘Megamind’, ‘Elektra’, ‘Kandahar’, ‘Fixed’, and ‘Despicable Me 2’ on the list.

While the movie has received a divisive response from the critics, given its 55% Rotten Tomatoes score, Kirby’s power-packed performance has truly shone through, making the story feel real, despite the cliches and lack of focus.

