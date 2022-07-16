NIH reports 10 deaths, 737 fresh COVID cases

ISLAMABAD: As many as 10 people died while 737 fresh cases of COVID-19 are reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by National Institute of Health (NIH) said.

According to the NIH report, 22,451 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 737 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 3.28 percent, according to the report.

Moreover, as many as 189 people are in critical condition.

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over’

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 per cent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

