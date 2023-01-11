NIH warns of Diphtheria outbreak in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has warned of an outbreak of new Diphtheria disease in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NIH issued an advisory about the possible Diphtheria outbreak in Pakistan, instructing provinces to stay alert.

The NIH said that the bacterial disease is life-threatening and the number of cases increase in the month between November and February.

In 2022, the NIH reported 26 cases of this bacterial disease. The concerned institutions must take measures to spot the cases and monitor them to curb the spread of Diphtheria.

It is a contagious disease and can spread from person to person usually from coughing, sneezing, touching and even touching the clothes of the infected person.

The incubation period of this disease varies from two to five days and can be diagnosed by PCR test.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) further warned that infected persons must be immediately isolated.

