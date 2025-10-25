Nike unveils Project Amplify, world's first powered footwear system

Nike on Thursday introduced ‘Project Amplify,’ describing it as “the world’s first powered footwear system.” This innovative system, which is not designed for professional athletes, utilizes a lightweight robotics system to enhance running and walking speed, similar to how e-bikes offer pedal assistance.

“The first-generation product, created alongside robotics partner Dephy, isn’t designed for competitive, faster runners trying to shave seconds off their time; rather, it’s planned to serve athletes who want to go faster and farther with less effort by giving them more power for everyday movement — in effect, a second set of calf muscles,” Nike expressed in a press release.

Project Amplify corresponds to an ankle brace with a motor, drive belt, and rechargeable battery hidden in a fairly svelte design. This product targets “athletes”—a term Nike uses broadly to include anyone with a body—who maintain a running pace of approximately 10 to 12 minutes per mile.

The newly unveiled product has been in development with over 400 athletes for the past several years and remains in testing, but Nike mentioned plans to bring it to customers in the coming years.

Among a few ambitious projects Nike unveiled today, including “neuroscience-based footwear” and new cooling technology for its athletic apparel, is a robotic walking aid.