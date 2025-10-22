MQM-P's Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Loses Rs 1.5M in Online Scam

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 22, 2025
    • -
  • 354 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
MQM-P's Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Loses Rs 1.5M in Online Scam
Share Post Using...