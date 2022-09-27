Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh jail meeting with Chandrashekhar ‘recreated’

Police officials took celebrities Nikki Tamboli and Sophia Singh to Tihar jail in order to recreate their meeting with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as part of the probe in the extortion case.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the team of Dehli Police, on Saturday, took both the actors inside the Tihar jail to ‘recreate’ their alleged meeting with the conman, as part of the probe of the infamous INR200 crore extortion and money-laundering case.

According to the details revealed by the police officials, Chandrashekhar has made prison ‘a hub of illegal activities’ with the aid of jail officials and conducted meetings with several Indian celebrities there, including the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants and the Telugu films actor.

Therefore, as a part of the ongoing probe in the fraud case, the members of EOW (Economic Offences Wing) of the Delhi police took both the celebrities to prison to recreate the meeting and record it, in order to get a better idea about the how the scam was carried out.

Speaking to the media, a special commissioner of EOW said, “We are doing a thorough investigation in the case and that’s why we have recreated the scene of meeting of the actresses with Chandrashekhar.”

He added, “That has given us a clear understanding of how this fraud was carried out. This will help us in prosecution.”

Citing the police official, the publications also reported, “Many people including celebrities arrived in luxury cars and gained entry inside the jail by saying they were there to meet Chandrashekar.”

The official told the news outlets that although many celebrities had meetings with Chandrashekhar at Tihar Jail, only those people ‘relevant to the investigation’ are being summoned by the police.

Moreover, reports suggest that Chandrashekar had a ‘proper office’ inside the prison with a television, sofa, carpet and other amenities as well. He used to meet the actors – with the help of his aide Pinky Irani – as a business tycoon from the south, a movie producer or even a television channel owner.

Additionally, the criminal activities were being carried out with the help of senior police officials as confirmed by the EOW team. “He had so much money that he was spending crores on jail officials. No one stopped him since he had bribed jail officials,” asserted the police team.

“We are investigating the role of each of these jail officials who were working for Chandraskehar. Under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, six Tihar jail officials have already been arrested. The role of other jail officials are under scrutiny.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Chandrashekar has now been moved to Mandoli Prison.

Previously, Dehli Police have quizzed several celebrities in connection to the multi-million scam case. While the Bollywood divas Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been questioned repeatedly in the matter, the latest names to emerge in the case are Nikki Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Arusha Patil and Sophia Singh.

