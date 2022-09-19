Nikki Tamboli trolled over her luxury bag amid Chandrashekhar case

Indian model-turned-actor Nikki Tamboli is the latest target of online trolls for carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, after being named in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case.

The latest name to erupt in the infamous Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money-laundering case is of Nikki Tamboli, best known for her stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Amid the claims of her connection with the conman and allegedly receiving a sum of money and a luxury bag from Sukesh, Tamboli made a striking appearance in the city earlier this week.

For the night out with her girls, Tamboli sported a blue body-con midi dress, paired with transparent heels and a white designer handbag from the luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. However, of her glamorous look, netizens had their attention on the expensive bag of the celeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Social users didn’t let go of the opportunity and trolled Tamboli mercilessly in the comments section of the video posted by an Indian paparazzo account.

Here is what some of the comments read:

Chandrashekhar wait kar raha Tihar ne tera 😂😂😂😂😂 (Chandrashekhar is waiting for you in Tihar [jail]))

Congratulations on new bag 👏👏👏👏👏

Are ye wohi bag to nahi na😂😂 (This is the same bag right?)

“Nice bag” 😂

Is that the bag Sukesh gifted her for visiting him in jail ?

Kahii ye sukesh bhaii ka diya hua bag toh nhii h ?😜 (Is this the bag Sukesh Bhai gave you?)

It is pertinent to mention that Nikki Tamboli along with Chahat Khanna and two other actors have been named by ED in the extortion case earlier this week.

The ED charge sheet, obtained by an Indian news agency, read: “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

‘Bigg Boss’ alum is yet to comment on the matter.

