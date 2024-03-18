25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
'Niklo-Jaldi Niklo': Ellyse Perry's hilarious gesture goes viral

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry unleashed her beast mode during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 as she guided RCB coolly to an eight-wicket victory in Sunday’s final.

Ellyse Perry also put up a brilliant all-round performance against Mumbai Indians and helped her team book a place in the playoffs of the Women’s Premier League 2024.

Perry picked up six fer with the ball and played a 40-run knock with the bat, which helped RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Perry was also adjudged the Player of the Match against Mumbai Indians.

However, a video of her hilarious response, post-RCB’s win against Gujarat Giants on February 28, 2024 has gone viral on social media.

Perry, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star, also received a special gift at the post-match presentation ceremony after she was ajudged the Player of the Match in the WPL 2024.

