NIMA symposium for capacity building of Pakistan’s ship recycling sector

KARACHI: The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) on Thursday organised the International Symposium on ‘Capacity Building for Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling’ (SENSREC) in Karachi.

Key stakeholders from various maritime sectors participated in the event to address challenges faced by the shipping industry, a statement said.

The symposium paved the way for the revival of a sustainable future in ship recycling, it added.

Representatives of the federal and Balochistan governments, PSBA, KS&EW, KPT, PMSA, GEMS, Gadani Ship Breaking Labour Union and NTUF participated in the symposium.

Additionally, international experts including Professor Raphael Baumler from the World Maritime University and Rabia Razzaque from UN-ILO also shared insights and global perspectives.

The symposium highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become a leader in the field of sustainable ship recycling.

The participants emphasised adhering to international standards and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and the environment.

Chief Guest Senator Nisar Ahmed Khoro during his address highlighted the need for the revival of the shipping industry and the much-needed concerted efforts of all the stakeholders.

He urged the stakeholders to collaborate on a comprehensive SENSREC programme,  considering a new era for Pakistan’s maritime sector characterised by both economic growth, workers safety and environmental responsibility.

NIMA President Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (Retd) emphasised on the importance of safety and environmental stewardship in ship recycling practices.

