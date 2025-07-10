Nimisha Priya: Indian nurse faces execution on murder charges in Yemen

An Indian nurse, Nimisha Priya, who was sentenced to death on murder charges in Yemen is scheduled to be executed on July 16, according to campaigners striving to rescue her, as reported to the BBC.

Nimisha Priya was awarded the capital punishment in the murder case of a Yemen man and her previous business associate, Talal Abdo Mahdi, whose dismembered remains were found in a water tank in 2017.

She was arrested in 2017 on charges of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi by administering an excessive dose of sedatives and reportedly dismembering his body.

In 2020, a local court handed down her death sentence. Yemen’s Supreme Court also dismissed her family’s appeal in 2023.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, sanctioned her execution.

The 34-year-old nurse, who is currently incarcerated in Sanaa central jail Yemen’s capital, refuted the charges.

Her legal counsel argued in court that Talal Abdo Mahdi subjected her to physical abuse, stole her funds, took her passport, and threatened her with a firearm.

The lawyer claimed she attempted to sedate the victim to reclaim her passport, but the dosage was unintentionally increased.

The chance of salvation lies in a pardon from Talal Abdo Mahdi’s family, with her family and advocates offering $1 million (£735,000) as diyah, or compensation, to his relatives.

“We are still waiting for their pardon or any other demands,” a representative from the ‘Save Nimisha Priya Council’ told the BBC.

“The execution date has been conveyed by the director general of prosecution to jail authorities . We are still trying to save her. But ultimately the family has to agree for pardon,” said Babu John, a social activist and the council member.

An official from India’s external affairs ministry informed told the British media outlet that they are still verifying the details.

Originally from the southern Indian state of Kerala, Nimisha Priya had relocated to Yemen in 2008 to pursue a nursing career.