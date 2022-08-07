Nimra Kazmi files ‘torture case’ against husband after free-will marriage

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Nimra Kazmi, who had solemnised free-will marriage with a Dera Ghazi Khan boy Shahrukh Najeeb, filed a ‘torture case’ case against her husband in a local court, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Nimra Kazmi, a Karachi girl had gone missing in April from her residence, whose video surfaced on social media regarding her free-will marriage with a Dera Ghazi Khan boy, reached a local court to seek to hand the custody to her parents.

The lawyer told the media that Kazmi pleaded with the court to allow her to go with her parents. She gave her statement before the court that her husband, Shahrukh Najeeb, subjected her to torture.

After the hearing, the DG Khan court handed the custody of Kazmi to her parents. After getting permission, the girl left the court with her parents.

Nimra Kazmi had gone from home on April 20. Later, police had traced the teenage girl through CDR (call data record) as she was found in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

In June, it was learnt that families from both sides in Nimra Kazmi’s alleged abduction case agreed to a settlement, days after the girl claimed that she married out of her own free will.

Both families had agreed to sign a settlement deed and Shahrukh will remain in Karachi. The mother of Nimra Kazmi had said that she wanted to keep her daughter with her.

However, in the latest development, it emerged that the girl lodged a legal complaint against her husband for being subjected to torture and pleaded with the court to allow her to move back to her parents.

