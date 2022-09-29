Nimra Khan’s new video leaves netizens puzzled

The latest hypnotizing video of showbiz actor, Nimra Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

On her official account of the video-sharing social platform, Wednesday, the ‘Bhool’ actor posted an illusive clip on the feed. The video which sees Khan perform an illusion trick with her fingers was published by the celeb without any caption.

The viral snippet was watched by thousands of users of the social application and also got numerous hearts and comments from the massive fanbase of Nimra Khan including supermodel Fia Sofia Khan.

Have a look at what Instagrammers thought of the video.

Ufff dra dia 😂🔥🔥 (You scared me)

Wow superb 😳😳

This is hypnotic 😍😍😍😍

I do this in my childhood with my shadow

Amazingly done ✅ 👏👏👏❤️😍

Nailed it 🔥🔥🔥

Nimra Khan is one of the most-followed celebs on the social platform Instagram where she frequently entertains her millions of followers with interesting content.

Apart from being a social media darling, Khan boasts a massive fanbase in the real world, thanks to her impressive acting job in projects like ‘Bhool’ and ‘Rishta Anjana Sa’.

