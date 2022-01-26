Nimra Khan’s latest video, pictures go viral

Actor and model Nimra Khan shared a series of pictures and a video on her Instagram account which went viral across social media platforms.

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan, who is currently vacationing in New York, took to photo and video sharing application Instagram on Tuesday night to share a bunch of clicks from her recent shoot.

The ‘Bhool’ actor slipped in a black turtleneck bodycon dress, with a houndstooth print cropped jacket, for the monochromatic look as she posed in the aesthetic views of NYC. Nimra Khan captioned the seven-part picture gallery with an inspiring quote: “Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them”.

The 33-second clip shared by the actor soon after, featured her taking a walk in front of the river, as a Bollywood song plays in the background, a line of same was penned in the caption as well.

Her posts were well received by the users of the social app with thousands of hearts and compliments.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old actor shared a video of her dressed in a red co-ord set with a beret, mimicking a song. “We will never be younger than we are tonight”, the ‘Rishta Anjana’ star’s caption read.

Nimra, who has 2.4 million Instagram followers, frequently takes to the social media platforms to share the clicks from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

