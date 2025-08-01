web analytics
Who is Shaun White, five-time Olympian fiancé of Nina Dobrev?

Canadian actor Nina Dobrev has been in a relationship with Shaun White for nearly five years, but who is this five-time Olympian and three-time gold-medallist?

Nina Dobrev, who previously dated her ‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star Ian Somerhalder, has been in a relationship with Shaun White since 2020, and the couple announced their engagement last year.

Shaun White is a former pro snowboarder and skateboarder who has won three Olympic gold medals in half-pipe snowboarding, and also describes himself as a musician in the bio of his Instagram handle.

 

White, aka the Flying Tomato, also holds world records for the most ‘X Games’ gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder, and has also won ten ESPY Awards across the categories.

Besides his sporting career, White has also played cameos, primarily as himself, in a few films, like ‘Friends with Benefits’ (2011), ‘The Smurfs 2’ (2013) and ‘Cloud 9’ (2014), in addition to documentaries including ‘The Crash Reel’ and ‘Shaun White: The Last Run’.

The celebrity beau has over 2.4 million followers on his verified Instagram handle, where he shares peeks of his intimate yet entertaining life, including his travel adventures, times with friends and family, as well as his relationship with Dobrev.

