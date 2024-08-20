web analytics
Nine children among 19 die in Balochistan rainfall: PDMA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
QUETTA: At least 19 people including nine children lost their lives in Baluchistan, citing the PDMA, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that 10 children have been among 11 people injured in devastating monsoon rainfall in Baluchistan.

According to a PDMA report the rains, which started since July 1, have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops.

Delineating other losses, the PDMA stated that as many as 126 houses completely destroyed, while 433 housing units were partially damaged.

The rains have also caused significant damage to crops, as crops standing over 97 acres destroyed, and 31 kilometers of roads and a health unit were also affected.

The flashfloods generated by heavy rains made 3,031 people homeless in the province.

The PDMA report also stated that six bridges in various districts have been partially damaged, while 131 animals have also been died in various incidents of thunderbolts amid heavy rains.

