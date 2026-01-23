Nine dead two rescued after avalanche strikes house in Damial, Chitral

CHITRAL: Avalanche struck a house in the Damial area of Chitral, killing nine members of the same family, including several women, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, two family members—a woman and a child—have been successfully rescued.

The deceased include five women and four men. Their bodies have been retrieved from the debris of the destroyed home.

Officials stated that the tornado hit the residence of Bacha Khan Gul Muhammad, a resident of the mountainous Sriga area.

Local residents, the Chitral Scouts, and the police all participated in the rescue operations.

Earlier yesterday, the local administration has banned entry of tourists in Murree following heavy snowfall, ARY News reported citing authorities.

Snowfall continues in Murree, prompting the local administration and relevant authorities to remain on high alert. In view of the severe wintry conditions, the entry of tourists into Murree has been temporarily suspended to avoid any untoward incidents.

Snow clearance operations are underway on major roads; however, daily life in surrounding and outlying areas has been severely disrupted due to heavy snowfall.

Following the snow, electricity supply has been suspended in several localities. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current spell of snowfall is expected to continue until Friday evening.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has forced the closure of Tirah Road, leaving several vehicles stranded, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to PDMA, the district administration is carrying out an ongoing rescue operation to evacuate stranded vehicles and passengers. Affected individuals are being provided with food and are being shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

PDMA said Rescue 1122 has dispatched 15 rescue personnel from Peshawar to Tirah to assist in relief efforts. In addition, recovery vehicles, ambulances, medical supplies, and rescue equipment have also been sent to the affected area.

The Director General PDMA has instructed the district administration to remain on high alert amid worsening weather conditions. A PDMA spokesperson said the DG PDMA is personally monitoring the situation across the province to ensure timely response and coordination.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on snow-affected routes until conditions improve.