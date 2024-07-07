Nine friends go ‘missing’ on return from Kaghan trip

SARGODHA: Nine friends, who had gone on a trip to Kaghan valley, have gone missing from Salim interchange, Motorway-2 near Sargodha, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The family members of the missing individuals have blocked the road in protest, demanding action from the authorities.

According to details, the 9 individuals, including Faisal, a resident of Chak-75 North, had gone on a trip to Kaghan valley on June 18.

The nine friends arrived at the Salim interchange on Motorway 2 on June 22 at 11 pm and have been missing since then. Their mobile phones have been switched off, and their whereabouts are unknown.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the missing individuals in response to the protest by the family members.

The police claimed that the 9 individuals are in the custody of the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) in Faisalabad in connection with a fraud case.

The police have stated that the missing individuals were wanted by the FIA, and they have contacted the FIA in Faisalabad. The family members have also been asked to contact the FIA for further assistance.