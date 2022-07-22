Nine more dead due to rain/floods in Balochistan: PDMA

Quetta: Nine more people lost their lives due to rain and floods in multiple areas of Blaochistan, taking the tally to 99, PDMA reported.

PDMA reported on Friday that at least nine people died in rain/floods in the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a report, at least 99 people have lost their lives in the devastating rains and flash floods in Balochistan. The deceased include a significant number of children, PDMA reported.

The people who died due to heavy rains and floods included 28 women, 39 men, and 32 children. The deaths occurred mostly in Bolna, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi, PDMA added.

Moreover, at least 57 people were severely injured due to rains and floods and 3953 homes were demolished, the PDMA said.

The rains and floods affected 550 km of multiple highways while 706 cattle also died due to the rains.

On July 16, the authority reported that at least 10 people, lost their lives to the recent rains and floods in the Karak and Takht Nusrati Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The authority also announced to pay an amount of Rs300,000 to the families of the deceased. Moreover, an amount of Rs20 million has been issued for the flood-hit areas and affected people, PDMA said.

