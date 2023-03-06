Nine policemen martyred, 11 injured in Sibi suicide attack

QUETTA: As many as nine police officials martyred in a bomb blast near police vehicle in Balochistan’s Sibi city, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, an explosion occurred on Quetta-Sibi National Highway near a police vehicle in which nine police personnel were martyred and 11 sustained injuries.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kutchi Muhammad claimed that the blast was allegedly carried out by a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber. The SSP also confirmed that at least nine police officials martyred and 11 sustain injuries in the blast.

The injured personnel were shifted to Civil Hospital Sibi for medical assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a female ‘suicide bomber’ in Quetta, who was portrayed as a missing person by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

According to details, the propaganda used by the BLF to portray Mahal as a missing person has been exposed.

Mahal Baloch was used by and forced to support BLF’s militant wing. Tweets shared by The Balochistan Post were used to create a false narrative against Pakistan security forces.

The female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta was forced to support the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). She was separated from her children and turned into a suicide bomber.

