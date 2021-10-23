Nine terror suspects killed in Mastung operation

MASTUNG: At least nine suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Mastung, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

A CTD spokesperson said the CTD, FC, Levies, and police personnel jointly conducted the operation. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Seized arms included nine AK-47 assault rifles, 20 kilogrammes of explosive material, RPG rockets, detonators and other equipment.

An FIR was registered at the CTD police station following the operation.

A policeman was martyred and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast near a police van on Saryab Road in Quetta Oct 18. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani in a Twitter message said that the blast targeted the police personnel deployed at the gate of Balochistan University. The explosive material was installed at a motorcycle parked near the university’s gate.

