Nintendo planning to release Switch successor in 2024

Nintendo intends to deliver the much-anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2024, according to recent reports.

As per VGC’s sources, development kits for the next gaming console have been sent out to ‘key partner studios,’ adding that it can be used in portable mode akin to the current Nintendo Switch.

One of the key highlights of the current Nintendo Switch is its ability to seamlessly switch between handheld and TV modes.

The report also claims that Nintendo is planning to debut the new console with an LCD screen instead of the premium OLEDs, as a cost-cutting measure.

Bloomberg reported in 2021 that Nintendo had already built 4K Switch Pro development kits (Nintendo publicly declared these “[false] claims”) and sent them to select developers, making the thought of purchasing a hardware update with a poorer LCD screen vexing.