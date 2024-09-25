Nintendo reveals ‘mysterious’ device ahead of Switch 2

Nintendo has submitted a ‘mysterious’ device for approval with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ahead of the Switch 2 reveal.

While the Kyoto-based gaming company is expected to release the Nintendo Switch 2 in April next year, it has been working on a device, the features and specifications of which remain a mystery, according to a report by Metro UK.

However, reports said that Nintendo has listed it as a ‘wireless device,’ making it clear that it is not a console or controller.

According to reports, the wireless device is square-shaped with curved corners while it is powered by a USB-C connection and lacks a battery.

The device’s model number (CLO-001) suggests that it is a new product and has no relation with any other hardware of the company.

Meanwhile, its documentation revealed that the device has a 24GHz mmWave sensor, used in smart devices to detect human presence or movement in a room.

Reports said that the sensor could suggest providing gesture control for use in an upcoming game, sleep tracking in the vein of Pokémon Sleep, or a feature about AR functionality as seen in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Nintendo has in the past, released low-cost peripherals with specific games during the GameCube and Wii era.

Days earlier, the alleged first images and specifications of the Nintendo Switch 2 leaked online, showing the new Joy-Cons and larger screen along with USB-C ports on both the top and bottom of the Switch 2.

The leaked images claim to show a prototype version of Nintendo Switch 2.

First uploaded to a Chinese website, the images soon made their way to the online gaming community and are widely believed to be a follow-up to the earlier Switch.

One of the pictures shows the Joy-Cons showing magnetic connection, previously rumoured as a replacement for the slide-in controllers used in the original Switch.

Additionally, the photos revealed that the console will have a larger screen and the lack of slide-in rails for the Joy-Cons.