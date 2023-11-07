Nintendo reveals new Black Friday offers Switch hardware

For those in search of Nintendo Switch holiday deals, Nintendo has revealed a couple of exciting bundles that will soon be available in stores.

Starting from November 19, gamers who are interested in purchasing the Switch console hardware can take advantage of an enticing offer – the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system bundled with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, all for just $349.99.

This special version of the Switch features distinctive grey and white striped Super Smash Bros. Joy-Cons as you can see in the product shots below along — with a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the 3 month Switch Online subscription.

For Mario Party fans and those in need of an extra set of Joy-Cons, there’s the Super Mario Party bundle with Red & Blue Joy-Cons, priced at $99.99. This bundle offers savings compared to purchasing the items individually and includes a full download of Super Mario Party. It will be available starting on November 10th, 2023.

But the savings don’t stop there! Beginning November 19th, several Nintendo Switch games will be discounted by approximately $20, featuring titles like Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.