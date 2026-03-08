Nintendo sues U.S. government for tariff refunds

Nintendo filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Friday over its collection of tariffs from global businesses.

The gaming company is seeking a refund for any duties it paid under President Donald Trump’s executive orders invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

This lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade following a Supreme Court decision that ruled the president exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs under IEEPA.

More than a thousand other companies have already sued for refunds on the tariffs they paid; according to Nintendo’s complaint, viewed by TechCrunch, these tariffs have resulted in the collection of over $200 billion in total on imports.

“We can confirm that we have filed a request,” Nintendo told TechCrunch in a statement. “We have nothing else to share on the topic.” In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, which he called “extraordinarily anti-American,” President Trump increased tariffs from 10% to 15%.

Now, 24 states have sued, arguing that the president has once again overstepped his powers by making this change.