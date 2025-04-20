WATCH: Nintendo goes retro with Paul Rudd in Switch 2 commercial

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has returned to star in Nintendo Switch 2 commercial dubbed ‘Now You’re Playing Together.’

Sporting long and indie rock hair, and a beaded necklace, the look in the Ad is a reference to a Super Nintendo commercial he filmed in 1991.

The viral footage showed Paul Rudd docking the Nintendo Switch 2 with that same over-the-top intensity.

However, this time he is joined by comedians Joe Lo Truglio and Jordan Carlos, alongside a kid who calls him ‘Uncle Paul.’

The commercial shows them playing Mario Kart World together, revealing the gaming console’s new GameChat feature.

The feature lets gamers video chat and share screens in real-time.

Towards the end of the trailer, Paul Rudd updates the old slogan to “Now we’re playing together,” a reference to the social features of the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

It is worth noting here that the Kyoto-based company has set the gaming console for a release on June 5.

The company, however, has delayed the preorder date for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console in the US.

Initially scheduled to begin on April 9, the Japan-based company delayed the preorders in the US for its upcoming gaming console ‘‘to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.’’

Nintendo has now set April 24 as the new date for the upcoming gaming console preorders, while keeping its pricing at the previously announced $449.99 price tag amid Donald Trump’s tariffs policy.