Nintendo Switch 2 gets price update, preorder date in US amid tariffs

Nintendo on Friday set a new preorder date for its Switch 2 gaming console in the US, along with an update on its price following President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Initially scheduled to begin on April 9, the Japan-based company delayed the preorders in the US for its upcoming gaming console ‘‘to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.’’

Nintendo has now set April 24 as the new date for the upcoming gaming console preorders, while keeping its pricing at the previously announced $449.99 price tag amid Donald Trump’s tariffs policy.

Similarly, the gaming company has also decided to keep Switch 2’s tentpole launch titles, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, unchanged at their respective $79.99 and $69.99 price points.

“Retail pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99,” the company said in a statement.

The company, however, maintained that the pricing for Switch 2 accessories “will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions.”

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to slap a 10 percent tariff on most goods imported to the United States, as well as higher duties on dozens of countries from rivals to allies.

It remains unclear whether the tariffs were meant to be permanent or were a tactic to win concessions, with Trump saying they “give us great power to negotiate.”