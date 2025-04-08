After US, Nintendo delays Switch 2 preorders in another country

Days after delaying the preorders for its Switch 2 gaming console in the US, Nintendo on Tuesday announced the same for Canada.

In a statement, Nintendo of Canada confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 preorders in Canada will no longer open on the originally planned date of April 9, local media outlets reported.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged,” the spokesperson added.

The announcement came days after Nintendo of America delayed preorders for the gaming console following US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on several countries, including Japan.

Following the announcement of Trump’s tariffs, the company’s US office said that preorders for the upcoming gaming console were delayed to assess the potential impact of the tariffs.

A day earlier, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser hinted at a hike in the gaming console’s price after Trump hit Japan with 24 percent tariffs.

“We’re just going to have to actively assess what that impact may be. Things may change in the days ahead. So we’re just watching and trying to understand what that impact might be and what actions we might have to take,” he said.

Bowser added, “The $449 for the individual SKU [Nintendo Switch 2] and then the $499 for the hardware SKU plus Mario Kart World. Those were made based on previous tariffs, and there was no impact from previous tariffs on those pricing.”