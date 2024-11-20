Nintendo Switch 2 rumour suggests unprecedented launch plans

Nintendo has reportedly prepared an unprecedented launch plan for its highly-anticipated gaming console Switch 2.

In an attempt to avoid a shortage of stocks on launch day, the Kyoto-based company intensified its efforts to increase production, Metro UK reported, citing a source.

While the successor to the Switch is set to be announced before next April, reports have said that Nintendo began production in September of this year.

Now, an insider, who posted alleged drawings of the Switch 2 last month, suggested that the company will have two times more Switch 2 units available at launch in comparison to the original gaming console in 2017.

In a post on Famiboards, the insider shared encrypted text decoded through Base64.

The decrypted text claims the “initial stock quantity” for the Switch 2 has been “finalised” and the “factory will plan production accordingly.”

“I can’t disclose the exact number, but for the US market alone, it’s roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017,” the decoded text reads.

It is worth mentioning here that the original Switch sold 2.74 million units worldwide within its first month.

The rumour emerged days after Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa reassured investors about resolving the issue of component shortage which impacted Switch’s supply in recent years.

Earlier this month, Furukawa said there was no change to Nintendo’s plan to announce its upcoming gaming console in the current financial year to March.

However, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of the gaming console.