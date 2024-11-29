Nintendo takes legal action against Redditors over Switch piracy

Nintendo has taken legal action against Redditors over alleged piracy of its popular gaming console Switch’s games.

The latest court filing to subpoena the social media platform comes days after the Kyoto-based company filed a similar document against Discord over the leaks regarding its gaming console and its games.

According to a US district court filing, Nintendo has targeted a known Switch pirate named James “Archbox” Williams on Reddit.

According to the company, the suspect served as the moderator of SwitchPirates subreddit which leaked details about several of its games.

It is worth mentioning here that Nintendo has also sought court approval to subpoena the business records of Reddit, Discord, GitHub, Cloudflare, Google, and GoDaddy to uncover Williams’ alleged associates.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is reportedly in the production phase of its highly-anticipated gaming console Switch 2.

While the company has confirmed that it plans to announce the console in the current financial year end in March 2025, an exact reveal and launch date has not been announced by Nintendo.

Days earlier, a fresh rumour began making rounds on social media about the reveal and launch date for the gaming console.

First emerging on Famiboards and Weibo platforms, the rumour suggested that Nintendo plans to reveal Switch 2 in early January 2025.

As per the rumour, the company will release the gaming console two months later in March.

To recall, the original Switch sold 2.74 million units worldwide within the first month of its launch.

It is noteworthy here that Sony and Xbox are also reportedly working on their handheld device in an attempt to rival the Nintendo Switch 2.