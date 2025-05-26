web analytics
Nintendo to hold another Direct around Switch 2 launch: report

Nintendo is reportedly planning to hold a Direct live stream around the launch of the Switch 2 gaming console on June 5.

Journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who has previously shared credible details about Nintendo’s plans, made the claim during a live stream with a foreign media outlet.

According to Lippe, the company is likely to hold another Direct around the launch of the Switch 2 gaming console on June 5.

The Kyoto-based company has held a Nintendo Direct every year since the format was started in 2012.

The events are generally aimed at new announcements across multiple titles, while there have been Directs, which focused on single titles such as Smash Bros. Ultimate or Pokémon.

There have not been any official statements from the company on the claim about its rumoured Direct.

Nintendo has, however, held multiple Directs this year, the first of which announced details on the Switch 2 gaming console.

The second live stream was dedicated to Mario Kart World, while the third focused on the original Switch.

Reportedly, Nintendo will release first-party titles at initial launch on June 5, followed by the second phase, which will allow the release of titles from third-party publishers.

The third and final phase will cover the Christmas period, which would allow both Nintendo and third-party publishers to release some major titles.

