Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros movie postponed until April 2023

Nintendo has postponed its animated Super Mario Bros until next spring. The movie will star ‘Star Lord’ Chris Pratt.

The movie will be released in North America on April 7th, 2023.

The company had revealed a release date for the movie during a Nintendo Direct event last fall. The movie was scheduled to release on December 21st. But, now the company has moved its release date to spring 2023.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said in a tweet that the release date for the Super Mario Bros. movie is moved to 28 April 2023 in Japan and April 7th in North America.

However, he did not clarify how Chris Pratt will portray Mario, a title, or answer any of the other questions we’ve had since this project was announced in 2018.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

Also Read: Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros is now the most expensive video game

The creators promise that the movie will be “worth the wait” and we only have to look at the success of the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie to see how true that can be.

The Mario movie was delayed for three months at first because the editors had to fix some parts of the Sonic movie after viewers pointed them out in the trailer.

According to different reports, the movie is being delayed to “optimise the family audience” with a release on Easter weekend next year.

Comments