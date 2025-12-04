Another suspension in NIPA manhole tragedy

In the aftermath of the tragic NIPA manhole tragedy, the Sindh Police have taken further administrative action over negligence, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Three-year-old Ibrahim, who came for a shopping from departmental store near NIPA Chowrangi, fell into an open manhole outside the store and later his lifeless body was retrieved.

The tragedy sent shock waves across the country specially in Karachi.

According to the details, DSP New Town, Moin, known as “commando,” has been relieved of his duties, according to a notification issued by IG Sindh.

Moin has been directed to report to the Central Police Office. Sources indicate that action was taken after the child involved in the NIPA incident was summoned to the SSP office.

In addition, both SSP East and another DSP have also been removed from their positions as part of the ongoing accountability measures related to the incident.

On Wednesday night, Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Murad Ali Shah suspended high-ranking officers over the tragic death of a child who fell into an open manhole near NIPA.

The suspended officers belong to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the Water and Sewerage Corporation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and other departments.

The Local Government Department has issued suspension notifications for these officers.

The suspended officials including, Senior Director Municipal Services, Imran Rajput, Rashid Fayyaz, Assistant Engineer of TMC Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Waqar Ahmed, Executive Engineer, Water and Sewerage Corporation, Amir Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Salman Farsi, Mukhtiar Kar Gulshan-e-Iqbal.