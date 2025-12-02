Gulshan Town denies administrative responsibility for NIPA manhole tragedy 

KARACHI: Following the NIPA manhole tragedy, the Municipal Commissioner of Gulshan Town has penned a letter to the Sindh Local Government Department.

According to the letter, the site of the incident, where a child died after falling into an open manhole, does not fall within the administrative limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town. It stated that the location where the tragedy occurred is outside the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town.

The letter further clarifies that University Road falls under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation (MC). The road and all ongoing development works come under the Municipal Community’s authority, while the sewerage line is the responsibility of the Water Board.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town has made it clear that the accident site does not fall under their administrative control.

After the tragic incident at University Road, authorities in Karachi became active, and after Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Lyari Town authorities have now issued directives to survey and repair open manholes across the town.

The Municipal Commissioner of Lyari Town has instructed that broken manhole covers be fixed and new covers installed without delay.

The Commissioner emphasized that urgent and comprehensive action must be taken across all union councils in Lyari to safeguard public safety, particularly the lives of children.

Chairmen, vice-chairmen, and local councilors have been directed to ensure the installation of manhole covers and the repair of damaged manholes within their respective jurisdictions.